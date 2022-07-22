Madison Police investigating North Side shooting

One person was injured late Friday morning following a shooting on the city's North Side.

At about 11:20 a.m. Madison police found a shooting victim with life-threatening injuries inside a car at 1710 Vahlen St., a residential area near North Sherman Boulevard, according to Stephanie Fryer, a Madison police spokeswoman.

There was also a shooting at about the same time in the 600 block of Vera Court and police are trying to determine if the two incidents are related. A supervisor with the Dane County 911 Center had initially reported an arrest but Fryer said later that no one had yet been arrested for the shooting and that the investigation is on-going.

A white Kia Optima with no license plates was found at the scene on Vahlen Street, where the victim was found. That location is near St. Paul Lutheran Church and Northside Animal Hospital, about a half mile south of Warner Park.

There was also a large police presence in a cul-de-sac in the 600 block Vera Court, located about two miles to the northwest off Northport Drive. That scene, just south of Mendota Elementary School, included officers and a forensic services vehicle from the Madison Police Department. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, UW-Madison Police and the village of Windsor, were also at the scene early Friday afternoon, according to a Wisconsin State Journal reporter on the scene.

Sgt. Kurt Wege of the Madison Police Department and who was at the scene on Vera Court, said shell casings were found on Vera Court and it is likely related to the shooting victim found on Vahlen Street. At least six yellow evidence tags could be seen on the pavement of the Vera Court cul-de-sac, according to a reporter.

State Journal reporter Emilie Heidemann contributed to this developing story which will be updated throughout the day.