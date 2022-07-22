Madison Police investigating North Side homicide

A shooting on the city's North Side late Friday morning is now being treated as a homicide.

At about 11:20 a.m. Madison police found a shooting victim inside a white KIA Optima at 1710 Vahlen St., a residential area near North Sherman Avenue, according to Stephanie Fryer, a Madison police spokesperson. The person died at the scene, and police were speaking with a person of interest, said Sgt. Jason Sweeney. It was not immediately clear where in the city the victim was shot.

That location is near St. Paul Lutheran Church and Northside Animal Hospital, about a half mile south of Warner Park.

There was also a shooting at about the same time in the 600 block of Vera Court, and police are trying to determine if the two incidents are related.

A large police presence could be seen on that scene, located about two miles to the northwest off Northport Drive. That scene, just south of Mendota Elementary School, included officers and a forensic services vehicle from the Madison Police Department. The Dane County Sheriff's Office, UW-Madison Police and the village of Windsor, were also at the scene early Friday afternoon, according to a Wisconsin State Journal reporter on the scene.

At least six yellow evidence tags could be seen on the pavement of the Vera Court cul-de-sac, according to a reporter.

State Journal reporter Emilie Heidemann contributed to this developing story which will be updated throughout the day.