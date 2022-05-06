 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police investigating non-residential burglary on Far West Side

Police lights

Madison police said they are investigating a non-residential burglary on the Far West Side early Friday morning.

Police were sent to the 7800 block of Big Sky Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officer found a broken window, but no one inside and it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken, Fryer said.

Police didn't identify the entity that was broken into.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

