Madison police investigating multiple shots fired reports on Far East Side
Madison police investigating multiple shots fired reports on Far East Side

Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired early Tuesday morning on the Far East Side.

The shots were reported about 1:50 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Stoughton Road, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a report.

A dark SUV is believed to have been involved in the incident, Laundrie said.

Officers were unable to locate any evidence, damage to property, or victims, Laundrie said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

