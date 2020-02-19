Madison police investigating multiple shots fired on East Side Tuesday night

Madison police reported that they are investigating an incident in which multiple shots were fired on the East Side on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 500 block of Acewood Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to multiple calls reporting shots fired, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.
An SUV was observed fleeing the area during this time, while officers converging on the area located several shell casings in the road, Zanders said.
You have free articles remaining.
No injuries or property damage were reported, Zanders said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area