Madison Police say a disturbance near Breese Stevens Field likely ended in gunfire Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Mifflin Street at about 11:40 p.m. after an incident involving multiple people likely led to gunshots, said Madison Police Lt. Reginald Patterson.
Patterson said it doesn't look like anyone or any objects were hit by gunshots. He said investigators found evidence suggesting gunfire and that the incident appears to have been targeted.
Patterson said anyone with information should call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014