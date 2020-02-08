Madison police investigating homicide on North Blair Street

Madison police are investigating the city's second homicide this year.

Police, along with Madison Fire Department and EMS personnel, responded to the 100 block of North Blair Street about 3:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Officers found a deceased person, who had not been positively identified but is believed to be an adult male, with wounds consistent with a gun shot, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office was at the scene and will release the cause and manner of death.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

This is not believed to be a random incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

On Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago was found fatally shot in an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city's West Side.

There were four homicides in the city in 2019.

This story will be updated.

