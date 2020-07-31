Madison police investigating homicide after stabbing on Southwest Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a homicide after a stabbing between people who knew each other on the Southwest Side Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a person being stabbed at a home in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way around 9 p.m., the Madison Police Department said.

Police found two victims of the stabbing, as well as the likely suspect in the home. One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was taken into police custody and to a hospital for evaluation, police reported.

Sgt. Richard Wipperfurth said in a statement that there is no ongoing threat to the Madison community because the three individuals involved in the stabbing knew each other.

The death is the eighth known homicide in Madison this year and the third this month. There were four known homicides in the city in 2019.

