Madison police investigating homicide after stabbing on Southwest Side

Madison police are investigating a homicide after a stabbing between people who knew each other on the Southwest Side Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a person being stabbed at a home in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way around 9 p.m., the Madison Police Department said.
Police found two victims of the stabbing, as well as the likely suspect in the home. One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect was taken into police custody and to a hospital for evaluation, police reported.
Sgt. Richard Wipperfurth said in a statement that there is no ongoing threat to the Madison community because the three individuals involved in the stabbing knew each other.
The death is the eighth known homicide in Madison this year and the third this month. There were four known homicides in the city in 2019.
Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter
2 people injured in shooting on Madison's Southwest Side
Woman smashes out windows and torches ex-boyfriend’s car on South Side, Madison police say
Man, 73, battered by driver he tried to help after crash into tree on North Side, Madison police say
2 men from Beloit are dead after apparent drowning in Rock County pond
Madison police investigating spree of burglaries; Fitchburg and Dane County also put out warnings
Homicide victim of Southwest Side shooting was 24-year-old Madison man, police say
Madison police investigating Southwest Side shooting as homicide after 1 man dies
Shots fired in strip mall parking lot on East Side, Madison police say
Teen seriously injured when struck by car crossing North Midvale Boulevard, Madison police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.