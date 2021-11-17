 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating homicide after early morning shooting
Madison police investigating homicide after early morning shooting

Madison police are investigating a homicide after an early-morning shooting on the East Side Wednesday, police said. 

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Home Avenue, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. Police have located a "person of interest." 

Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside of a home on the block, Fryer said. The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries. 

No further information about the victim's identity were released. 

Officers found several shell casing at the scene of the shooting and are investigating the incident as a homicide, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog. 

Fryer said police believe the killing was targeted. 

"There does not appear to be a continuing danger to the public," she said. 

