Madison police investigating gunshots on Southwest Side, Downtown
Madison police investigating gunshots on Southwest Side, Downtown

Madison police are investigating gunshots fired on the Southwest Side Monday night and Downtown early Tuesday.

At about 6:45 p.m. Monday, police were sent the 10 block of Kessel Court on a report of two males shooting into another vehicle, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a statement.

Both the suspect and victim vehicles fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene, and no suspects or victims have been identified, Woehrle said.

No injuries were reported, Woehrle said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of West Gilman Street on a report of gunshots in the area, Sgt. Jared Prado said in a statement.

A vehicle was stopped near the scene and all occupants of the vehicle were confirmed to be in the area when the shots were fired, while several other people were contacted on foot, Prado said.

No injuries were reported and no suspects or victims have been identified, Prado said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

