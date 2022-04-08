Madison police investigating gunshots 1 hour, 1 mile apart on Southwest Side, Near West Side

Madison police said they are investigating gunshots about an hour and a mile apart on the Southwest Side and Near West Side Thursday night.
At about 8:25 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive on the Near West Side on reports of shots fired, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.
Multiple 911 callers reported hearing six or more gunshots near Rocky's Liquor, 4217 W. Beltline, and two vehicles speeding away from the area, Becker said.
Officers did not find any spent shell casings or damaged property, and there were no reports of injuries, Becker said.
At about 9:25 p.m., police were sent to the 4300 block of De Volis Parkway on reports of shots fired that appeared to be coming from the area of Britta Parkway, Becker said in a separate statement.
Multiple 911 callers reported hearing multiple shots fired and a vehicle speeding from the area, Becker said.
Officers did not find any spent casings or damaged property, and there were no reports of injuries, Becker said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
