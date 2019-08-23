Madison police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year, and with little information yet on suspects, they are not discounting the possibility of a continued threat to the public.
The 30-year-old female victim of Asian descent was found just after 4 a.m. Friday in a grassy area near a sidewalk in the Worthington Park neighborhood on the city's East Side. Police are so far declining to specify her injuries, other than to say she died of "homicidal violence." An autopsy was to be performed today and her name released after her family members are notified.
“We’ve got a lot of detectives out talking to various people, friends of hers, associates of hers, those she was with last night,” police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
DeSpain said the woman was at a party in one of the units in the Eastpointe apartment complex along Darbo Drive when she left by herself. When she didn't return, her friends went to look for her, DeSpain said.
“She did have a reason for leaving the apartment," DeSpain said, although he declined to go into more detail. He said police have identified and are interviewing some of the people who were at the party.
Only about 20 minutes passed between when she left the party and police were called, DeSpain said. Both the woman's friends and responding officers attempted life-saving measures on the woman but she was pronounced dead in a vacant grassy area just west of the Salvation Army and Darbo's intersection with the newly constructed Richard Davis Lane.
Given that police don't know whether the woman knew her murderer, "there is some danger to the community right now," DeSpain said about 9:30 a.m. "I don’t think we can discount that.”
Worthington Park is a lower-income, racially diverse neighborhood east of East Washington Avenue that has been a trouble spot for police in the past.
But that's not been the case for several years, DeSpain said.
"We really don’t have any issues in this area," he said. “In terms of violence like this, this is really something that’s an aberration.”
Darbo resident Dambia Ceesay, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 or 16 years, agreed with that assessment.
“It’s safe,” he said. “Nobody disturbs nobody over here."
He attributed any violence in the neighborhood to those coming from outside of it, and said the presence of police helps scare off trouble makers.
“I do not expect that," he said of Friday's homicide.'
Two years ago, Madison saw a record 11 homicides, but that number fell to five last year.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
