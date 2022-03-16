Madison police investigating fatal crash that led to another crash on Southwest Side

Madison police are investigating a fatal crash that led to another crash Tuesday on the Southwest Side.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the State Journal Wednesday morning that there was a single-vehicle fatal crash in the 5400 block of Raymond Road and another vehicle that pulled over to help was rear-ended.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

The crash was reported as a car into a tree, Dane County dispatch told the State Journal Tuesday night.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and became trapped in the car as the fire grew, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Joel Kneifel said.

Passersby tried to help the person out of the car, but were unable to get them out, Kneifel said. Witnesses who called 911 said they could see large flames coming up from the vehicle, Kneifel said.

Emergency crews with the Fire Department arrived and were able to get the person out of the vehicle, and they were was taken to a local hospital, Kneifel said.

Fryer said police hoped to have more information to release soon.

This story will be updated.

