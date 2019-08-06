Madison police are investigating a Far West Side burglary interrupted by residents early Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Junction Road around 1:15 a.m. on a report of a residential burglary.
The residents said they woke to the sounds of someone inside the home and yelled "we're calling the police," causing the burglars to flee with items taken from the home, police said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.