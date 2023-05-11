Madison police are investigating a carjacking late Wednesday night on the city's Far East Side.

Police say two people were sitting in the parked vehicle on Swanton Road when they were approached by two men, one of whom flashed a gun and told the people to get out.

A different law enforcement agency spotted the car a short time later and chased it before it crashed on the Beltline between Rimrock Road and Park Street and the people inside fled on foot.

A police dog and drone failed to locate them and police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

