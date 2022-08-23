 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison Police investigating domestic disturbance on Southeast Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance Tuesday evening involving adult family members on the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive on the Southeast Side.

There is no immediate threat to the neighborhood, but officers were still on the scene at about 9:45 p.m. and asking the general public to avoid the area, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

