Madison Police investigating domestic disturbance on Southeast Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a domestic disturbance Tuesday evening involving adult family members on the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive on the Southeast Side.
There is no immediate threat to the neighborhood, but officers were still on the scene at about 9:45 p.m. and asking the general public to avoid the area, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
Dean Mosiman covers Madison city government for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today