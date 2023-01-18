Madison police investigating death of infant after call to Far West Side home

Madison police said they are investigating the death of an infant after a call to a Far West Side home on Friday night.
Officers sent to the home on Welton Drive around 9:50 p.m. Friday found an unresponsive infant, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures on the infant, which was taken to a local hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, Fryer said.
The incident “remains an active and on-going investigation by the MPD Special Victims Unit,” Fryer said.
No additional details were released.
