 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Madison police investigating death of infant after call to Far West Side home

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police said they are investigating the death of an infant after a call to a Far West Side home on Friday night.

Officers sent to the home on Welton Drive around 9:50 p.m. Friday found an unresponsive infant, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics performed life-saving measures on the infant, which was taken to a local hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, Fryer said.

The incident “remains an active and on-going investigation by the MPD Special Victims Unit,” Fryer said.

No additional details were released.

Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022

Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What eye color is the rarest in the world?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics