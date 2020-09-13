 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating death of 54-year-old man after body was found in park
Madison police

Madison police are investigating the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found Sunday morning on a bike path in a Far East Side park. 

Madison police and Fire Department personnel responded around 7:20 a.m. to Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road. 

Lt. David Jugovich said the man had suffered head injuries.

"Given the nature of the injuries," the Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit also responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, Jugovich said in a statement. 

Several witnesses were interviewed, and it is believed "the parties involved knew each other and that the incident was not random," Jugovich said  

Lt. Harrison Zanders on Sunday evening could not confirm whether the death is being investigated as a homicide and said more details will be released Monday.

