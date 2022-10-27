 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police investigating damage to vehicle after driver heard ‘pop’ on Far East Side

Madison police are investigating damage to a vehicle after the driver heard a "pop" on the Far East Side on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Stoughton Road, just south of East Washington Avenue about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The vehicle owner told police he was heading south on Stoughton Road when he heard one loud "pop" sound, and noticed damage to the top of the front passenger door of his vehicle, Lisko said.

Police found no projectile it is unclear if the damage was from gunfire or something else striking the vehicle, Lisko said, with the investigation ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

