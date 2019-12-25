Madison police investigating Christmas Eve homicide on West Side

Madison police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon on the West Side.

A person of interest in the homicide has been detained, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a short statement late Tuesday night. The homicide happened Christmas Eve around 4:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard, Hartman said.

"The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartman said the victim died from a shooting inside a home on Midvale Boulevard.

He said the Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, and updates "will be provided as the investigation allows."

Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.