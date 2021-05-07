 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police investigating child enticement at Yahara Place Park on East Side
alert

Madison police investigating child enticement at Yahara Place Park on East Side

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Madison police said Friday they are investigating a child enticement at Yahara Place Park on the East Side on Thursday night.

At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Madison police responded to a report of a child enticement at the park at 2025 Yahara Place, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

A girl told police she had been approached by a white man in his 20s wishing to provide her a massage. The girl returned home and reported the incident to an adult, Malloy said.

The man was gone when officers arrived, but the investigation into the incident is continuing, Malloy said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics