Madison police investigating child enticement at Yahara Place Park on East Side

Madison police said Friday they are investigating a child enticement at Yahara Place Park on the East Side on Thursday night.
At around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Madison police responded to a report of a child enticement at the park at 2025 Yahara Place, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
A girl told police she had been approached by a white man in his 20s wishing to provide her a massage. The girl returned home and reported the incident to an adult, Malloy said.
The man was gone when officers arrived, but the investigation into the incident is continuing, Malloy said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or P3Tips.com.
Registered child sex offenders in Dane County
