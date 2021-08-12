Madison police investigating burglary, attempted burglary reported Wednesday morning

Madison police said they are investigating a burglary and an attempted burglary on Wednesday morning, following two burglaries and an attempted burglary earlier this week.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to a residential burglary in the 6400 block of Inner Drive on West Side that occurred overnight, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a report.

The victim told police that when they took their dog out in the morning, they noticed the backdoor was unlocked, and when they checked their residence they found that keys and a wallet were missing, Kimberley said.

And shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pine Lawn Parkway and Silicon Prairie Parkway on the Far West Side on a report of a residential burglary, Kimberley said in a statement.

A resident told officers that their surveillance video recorded three people who attempted to get into the home around 5 a.m., with one person trying to open the front door while the other two were trying to open a rear door, but all of the doors were locked, Kimberley said.