Madison police are investigating multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries over the weekend, two possibly thwarted by dogs at the homes.
At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, a Lake Point Drive couple was awakened by a loud bang and their dog barking. When they went to see what had happened, they found their front door had been kicked in, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
There was no indication anyone came inside the residence. The homeowners told police they have lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade with no problems and did not believe anyone would be targeting them, DeSpain said.
The next three incidents happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning in close enough proximity that police believe they may be connected, DeSpain said.
At around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a North Woodmont Circle homeowner reported someone had thrown a rock through his sliding glass door, but it did not appear anyone made entry into the house, DeSpain said.
At about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a North Westfield Road resident reported someone removed a screen from a window, but also did not get inside the home, DeSpain said.
And at around 1:30 a.m., a woman reported two bikes were taken from an open garage on North High Point Road. She told police her dog started howling loudly and likely scared the criminals off. The bikes were recovered a short distance away, DeSpain said.
There were no descriptions of suspects immediately available.