Madison police investigating body found in water near Monona Terrace
Madison police investigating body found in water near Monona Terrace

Lake Monona

A view of Lake Monona and the bike path in front of the Monona Terrace in Madison. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

A man's body was pulled from Lake Monona after a passerby called 911 to report seeing him in the water just before 1 p.m. on Friday, police say. 

There are no obvious signs of foul play, though the Dane County Medical Examiner has yet to determine the "cause and manner of death," according to a statement released by Madison police. 

The man has been tentatively identified, and the medical examiner will decide whether to share his name publicly following the notification of his family. 

The passerby spotted the man's body about 8 feet offshore, near Monona Terrace.

This story will be updated. 

