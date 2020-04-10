Madison police investigating body found in water near Monona Terrace

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man's body was pulled from Lake Monona after a passerby called 911 to report seeing him in the water just before 1 p.m. on Friday, police say.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

There are no obvious signs of foul play, though the Dane County Medical Examiner has yet to determine the "cause and manner of death," according to a statement released by Madison police.

The man has been tentatively identified, and the medical examiner will decide whether to share his name publicly following the notification of his family.

The passerby spotted the man's body about 8 feet offshore, near Monona Terrace.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.