Madison police investigating body found in Warner Park

Madison police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found in Warner Park Monday.
A body of a white male in his 30s was found in a wooded portion of the park near the side of Sherman Avenue at around 12:35 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Javier Loredo said. A female known to the man found his body, and it is believed the two spent time together at the park regularly. Investigators are following up with her.
There is no evidence of trauma at this time, Loredo said, so it is "tough to say" if the death was caused by a medical issue or something else until an autopsy is performed. He said the man did not appear to be attacked.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday
2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence
Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later
Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash
Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.