Madison police investigating body found in Warner Park

Madison police are investigating the death of a man after his body was found in Warner Park Monday.

A body of a white male in his 30s was found in a wooded portion of the park near the side of Sherman Avenue at around 12:35 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Javier Loredo said. A female known to the man found his body, and it is believed the two spent time together at the park regularly. Investigators are following up with her.

There is no evidence of trauma at this time, Loredo said, so it is "tough to say" if the death was caused by a medical issue or something else until an autopsy is performed. He said the man did not appear to be attacked.

