Madison police investigating bike path robbery
A man approached people on one of Madison's many bike paths Monday, brandished a weapon and robbed them, according to a Madison police report. 

The victims were on the bike path near the 2900 block of Commercial Avenue when a man approached them wearing a black sweatshirt, sweatpants and a black mask. He showed the victims a weapon and took a necklace, cash and air pods, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Luke Lengfeld said in a statement. 

The suspect then fled on foot. The Madison Police Department is currently investigating the robbery, Lengfeld said. 

 

