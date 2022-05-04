Madison police investigating attempted carjacking on South Side

Madison police are investigating an attempted carjacking on the South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were sent to a parking lot in the 2100 block of the West Beltline around 1:20 p.m. Sunday after a man reported that he was waiting outside a business when several suspects approached his vehicle, displayed a gun, and attempted to get inside, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man said he was threatened after he rolled down the window trying to get the group to stop, but he was not injured, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

