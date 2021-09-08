 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating armed robbery of Downtown credit union
Madison police investigating armed robbery of Downtown credit union

Madison police are investigating the armed robbery Tuesday morning of Summit Credit Union, 670 W. Washington Ave.

Officers sent to Summit shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday were told that the robber passed a note and verbally demanded cash, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a report.

A police dog was unable to locate the robber, while security video was obtained from Summit, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

