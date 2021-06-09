 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police investigating armed robbery in Downtown parking lot
alert

Madison police investigating armed robbery in Downtown parking lot

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are investigating an armed robbery in a Downtown parking lot late Monday night.

At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of West Gorham Street, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The victim reported that as they were getting out of their vehicle in a private parking lot, three suspects approached. Two of the suspects displayed firearms before taking the victim’s property, Malloy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics