Madison police investigating armed robbery in Downtown parking lot

Madison police are investigating an armed robbery in a Downtown parking lot late Monday night.

At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of West Gorham Street, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.

The victim reported that as they were getting out of their vehicle in a private parking lot, three suspects approached. Two of the suspects displayed firearms before taking the victim’s property, Malloy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.