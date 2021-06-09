Madison police investigating armed robbery in Downtown parking lot

Madison police are investigating an armed robbery in a Downtown parking lot late Monday night.
At about 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to a report of an armed robbery in the 400 block of West Gorham Street, officer Michael Malloy said in a report.
The victim reported that as they were getting out of their vehicle in a private parking lot, three suspects approached. Two of the suspects displayed firearms before taking the victim’s property, Malloy said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.