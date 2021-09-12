Madison police investigating armed robbery at Citgo Gas Station

Madison police are investigating an armed robbery after a man brandished a gun and took money from the Citgo Gas Station on the East Side Sunday evening.
Officers responded to 3401 Milwaukee Street shortly after 5:20 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery, according to the Madison Police Department.
Witnesses said a heavy-set Black man with a goatee who was wearing two hoodies, blue jeans and a white surgical mask came into the store and displayed a firearm to the clerk, police said. He left with an unknown amount of cash.
Police searched for the man using K9 units, but were not immediately able to find him. They were still checking the area early Sunday evening.