Madison police investigating another armed robbery at Southwest Side convenience store

Madison police are investigating another armed robbery at a Southwest Side convenience store.

Officers responded to the BP Stop-N-Go, 6202 Schroeder Road, at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said. A suspect had entered the business, demanded cash from both registers, displayed a handgun and fled with the cash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Madison police are also still investigating the Sept. 28 armed robbery at the same business in which two men entered the store and one displayed a black semi-automatic handgun. They fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

