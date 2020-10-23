 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating another armed robbery at Southwest Side convenience store
Madison police squad car (copy)
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are investigating another armed robbery at a Southwest Side convenience store. 

Officers responded to the BP Stop-N-Go, 6202 Schroeder Road, at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday for a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said. A suspect had entered the business, demanded cash from both registers, displayed a handgun and fled with the cash. 

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Madison police are also still investigating the Sept. 28 armed robbery at the same business in which two men entered the store and one displayed a black semi-automatic handgun. They fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Multiple shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area

