Madison police are investigating a shooting that was reported Tuesday afternoon on the city's North Side.
No injuries have been initially reported after police officers responded to the 1400 block of Trailsway next to Warner Park around 3:15 p.m., said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
DeSpain said a witness told police they saw someone firing from a SUV at an apartment building. Bullet casings were found at the scene, and apartment building was damaged by gunfire.
He said the investigation is just getting underway.