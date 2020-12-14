 Skip to main content
Madison police investigating after shots fired on Atwood Avenue
Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Madison police are investigating after an individual in a car fired multiple shots at another car on the East Side Monday afternoon. 

Someone in a gray car was aiming fire at a red SUV at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. 

Officers found two shell casings at the scene. No property damage or injuries have been reported at this time, police said. 

