Madison police investigating after shots fired on Atwood Avenue

Madison police are investigating after an individual in a car fired multiple shots at another car on the East Side Monday afternoon.
Someone in a gray car was aiming fire at a red SUV at the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Hudson Avenue around 12:30 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.
Officers found two shell casings at the scene. No property damage or injuries have been reported at this time, police said.
