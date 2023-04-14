Madison police said they are investigating after officers heard gunshots on the North Side early Friday morning.

An officer and an off-duty officer heard shots shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday that sounded as if they were coming from the Trailsway and Brentwood Parkway area, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were unable to find property damage and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.