Madison police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with stab wounds shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Officers checked his home in the 700 block of Odana Lane for other victims, but none were located, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.