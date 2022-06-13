Madison police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Madison police are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital Thursday evening with a gunshot wound.
The 23-year-old man said he was shot while going to the gas station on the corner of East Washington Avenue and North Marquette Street on the city's East Side. The area in the Worthington Park neighborhood has been a hot spot for crime for years.
Two bystanders saw the injured man and took him to a nearby hospital around 5:35 p.m., police said.
Police are trying to determine if the man was targeted and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or visit p3tips.com.
