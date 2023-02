Madison police said they are investigating after a man reported accidentally shooting himself in a car on the West Side on Friday.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Friday outside the Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S. Gammon Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man and three other people were inside the car when the man said he accidentally shot himself. He was conscious and alert when taken to a local hospital, Fryer said.

A crowd began to form when police arrived and one unidentified person was arrested for attempting to interfere with the criminal investigation, while a 17-year-old boy also was taken into custody on a juvenile warrant, Fryer said.

The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered, Fryer said.

Additional charges are possible and the shooting remains an active investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

