Madison police investigating after man found dead in Far East Side park
Police tape
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police said Monday that a man was found dead Saturday morning in Reindahl Park on the Far East Side.

Madison police and fire crews responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday after witnesses who were out for a morning walk through the park in the 1800 block of Portage Road discovered a body at the bottom of a small hill near the bike path, officer Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Madison Police Department Violent Crime Unit detectives and investigators responded to assist patrol officers, Grigg said.

An autopsy is scheduled and the Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death of the man, who is in his 30s and has no permanent address, Grigg said.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

