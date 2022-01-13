Madison police investigating after injured man reports being stabbed

Madison police said they are investigating after an injured man reported being stabbed on the West Side on Wednesday.
At about 2:10 p.m., officers contacted a man who told them he was stabbed during an altercation in the 2100 block of Allen Boulevard, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.
The man suffered an injury that wasn't life threatening, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Chief Shon Barnes said in his daily blog.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.