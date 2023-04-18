Madison police said they are investigating after a husband and wife were found dead in an East Side residence on Sunday.

The two were found dead about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in a residence in the 2800 block of Moland Street after police were asked to check on them, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found a 71-year-old woman dead in the living room and a 68-year-old man dead in the basement, Fryer said.

There were no signs of forced entry and it was an “isolated incident,” Fryer said.

Names and causes of death will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, Fryer said.