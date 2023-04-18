Madison police said they are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead in an East Side residence on Sunday.

Police found Fae M. Niglis, 71, and husband Gregory T. Niglis, 68, dead around 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2800 block of Moland Street, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Fae Niglis died of "homicidal violence" while her husband died from a gunshot wound, the medical examiner said.

Police came to the home after being asked to check on the couple, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Upon arrival, police found the 71-year-old woman dead in the living room and the 68-year-old man dead in the basement, Fryer said.

There were no signs of forced entry and it was an “isolated incident,” Fryer said.