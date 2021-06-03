Madison police investigating after 2 men shot Downtown early Thursday

Two men were shot Downtown early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:30 a.m., an officer reported hearing several gunshots near the intersection of West Gorham Street and North Broom Street, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

The officer soon found a man who had been shot, and not long after another man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital, Bauman said.

The men, 24 and 21, were being treated for their injuries early Thursday morning, Bauman said.

The investigation is being led by the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, and anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.