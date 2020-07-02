Madison police investigating 2nd homicide in 2 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a second homicide in the city in two days after a gunman fired from a car into another car on the North Side Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of two vehicles driving next to each other on East Bluff — a short road and parking lot that provides access to condominiums — around 2:40 p.m. when at least one gunman fired from one car at the other, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

One of the vehicles stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police found a male passenger dead inside the car.

DeSpain said the man appeared to have died from one or more gunshot wounds.

The shooting came on the heels of another homicide Tuesday night in which a man was shot at a Far East Side hotel in what police described as a targeted shooting.

The victim in that case, an 18-year-old Dane County man, was shot around 8:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, DeSpain said. He was found in the parking lot and died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooter fled on foot, and a police dog was used in a search, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.