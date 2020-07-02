Madison police investigating 2nd homicide in 2 days

Madison police are investigating a second homicide in the city in two days after a gunman fired from a car into another car on the North Side Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of two vehicles driving next to each other on East Bluff — a short road and parking lot that provides access to condominiums — around 2:40 p.m. when at least one gunman fired from one car at the other, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
One of the vehicles stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police found a male passenger dead inside the car.
DeSpain said the man appeared to have died from one or more gunshot wounds.
The shooting came on the heels of another homicide Tuesday night in which a man was shot at a Far East Side hotel in what police described as a targeted shooting.
The victim in that case, an 18-year-old Dane County man, was shot around 8:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, DeSpain said. He was found in the parking lot and died after being taken to a hospital.
The shooter fled on foot, and a police dog was used in a search, Lt. Kipp Hartman said.
Police have not said whether they believe the killings are connected. But they follow a month in which there’s been an explosion of shootings, often between moving vehicles, throughout the city and in Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.
In some cases, people have been hit but not seriously injured. In many others, witnesses reported seeing gunmen firing multiple rounds that have hit cars and houses.
In June alone, police responded to at least 20 incidents, including five shootings in two days in Madison and Sun Prairie.
Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s killings are the fifth and sixth homicides in Madison in 2020:
- On Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago, was found shot to death inside an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
- On Feb. 9, Aaron X. Johnson, 22, of Madison, was shot to death in the 100 block of Blair Street.
- On March 31, Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, were found shot in the UW Arboretum. Carre was dead, and Potter was taken to a hospital where she died soon after. Khari Sanford and Ali’jah Larrue, both 18, of Madison, have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.
State Journal reporter Tamia Fowlkes contributed to this report.
Recent notable crimes in the Madison area
Madison police investigating possible hate crime after woman reports being burned by lighter fluid
No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend
Middleton Sport Bowl owners sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Officials make arrests, file charges related to unrest roiling Downtown Madison
UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say
Woman jumps from Beltline bridge into Yahara River following police standoff
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses
2 women shaken by man pointing gun at 1 woman’s head on Near West Side, Madison police say
2 die in fiery crash fleeing police traffic stop in Sun Prairie, authorities say
Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.