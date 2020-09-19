Madison police investigating 2 shots fired incidents on Southwest Side early Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a pair of shots fired incidents that happened about 1 a.m. Friday just blocks apart on the Southwest Side.

In one, a caller reported hearing an argument, then possibly two fireworks in the 6700 block of Schroeder Road, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The caller contacted police again on Friday morning after finding a large bullet hole through his grill lid, patio chair and main outer wall next to the vestibule area. A bullet was found lodged into a wall, about three feet from the room where the caller was sleeping when hearing what were thought to be fireworks, Rodriguez said.

At about the same in the 1100 block of Saybrook Road, officers located at least 10 shell casings on the road, Rodriguez said in a separate report.

Officers and investigators collected evidence and spoke with witnesses who said shots were heard after 1 a.m., then a crash, Rodriguez said.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage from the incident.

Anyone with information of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.