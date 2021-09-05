Madison police investigating 2 overnight robberies involving man with revolver

Madison police are investigating armed robberies at a Kwik Trip and Walgreens, both involving a man with a revolver wearing all black late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Officers first responded to a report of a robbery on the Southwest Side at the Kwik Trip at 3153 Maple Grove Drive around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Witnesses told police that a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black COVID-19 face mask came into the gas station with a long-barreled black revolver and demanded money. He left the store with an unknown amount of cash.
About 15 minutes later on the Far West Side, Madison police responded to a report of another armed robbery at the Walgreens at 7810 Mineral Point Road.
The robber was described as a Black man about 5'8" to 5'10" with a heavy build, also wearing all black. He brandished a long-barreled black revolver and said he would shoot if he didn't get cash, police said. He fled with an unknown amount of money.
Madison police said the man matches the description of additional armed robberies in the area, including one on Friday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the robberies are asked to call police at 608-255-2345 or 608-266-6014, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.