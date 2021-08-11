Madison police investigating 2 burglaries, 1 attempted burglary since Monday

Madison police report that they are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary since Monday.
At about noon on Monday, officers were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 8400 block of Isaac Drive that occurred overnight, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
The victim reported that their patio door opened around 2 a.m. and they thought it was due to the wind. The victim then closed the door and went back to sleep, Kimberley said.
But in the morning, the victim found that their vehicle, backpacks, keys, and wallet were stolen, Kimberley said.
At 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Park Crest Court and Jacobs Way for a residential burglary that occurred overnight, Kimberley said in a statement.
The victim told police they believed the house was entered from an open garage door, and that a vehicle and several items belonging to them were missing, Kimberley said.
The victim also reported that a second vehicle had been rummaged through, but speculated that it hadn’t been stolen because it has a manual transmission, Kimberley said.
And shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of the 200 block of South Segoe Road after a resident reported monitoring their surveillance video and observing two people who were tampering with one of their cameras, Kimberley said in a statement.
The two people also were observed peering into a home before driving off in a silver SUV, Kimberley said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.