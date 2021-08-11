Madison police investigating 2 burglaries, 1 attempted burglary since Monday

Madison police report that they are investigating two burglaries and an attempted burglary since Monday.

At about noon on Monday, officers were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 8400 block of Isaac Drive that occurred overnight, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

The victim reported that their patio door opened around 2 a.m. and they thought it was due to the wind. The victim then closed the door and went back to sleep, Kimberley said.

But in the morning, the victim found that their vehicle, backpacks, keys, and wallet were stolen, Kimberley said.

At 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Park Crest Court and Jacobs Way for a residential burglary that occurred overnight, Kimberley said in a statement.

The victim told police they believed the house was entered from an open garage door, and that a vehicle and several items belonging to them were missing, Kimberley said.

The victim also reported that a second vehicle had been rummaged through, but speculated that it hadn’t been stolen because it has a manual transmission, Kimberley said.