Madison Police investigate university area sexual assault

A 20-year-old woman was walking on University Avenue when a man followed her, reached up her dress and assaulted her early Sunday morning.

The woman screamed and ran, and police were called to the area University Avenue and Mills Street, where the assault took place, to investigate, Madison Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Madison Police K-9 units were called in and officers surrounded the area to search for the suspect but he was not found, Gibson said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

