Madison police investigate two burglaries on Southwest Side

Madison police investigate two burglaries on Southwest Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating two residential burglaries that took place two hours apart on the Southwest Side. 

Police responded to the first of the two incidents at 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of New Washburn Way. A victim said suspects made their way into the home through an open garage door and unlocked door to the residence, where valuables and keys were stolen, Madison police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement. 

Police responded to the second incident at 1 a.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Twinleaf Lane. A victim said suspects made their way into the home through an unlocked front door and took valuables and a vehicle, Schwarz said. 

Both incidents are under investigation. 

 

