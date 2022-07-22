Madison police investigate trespasser that caused lockdown at American Family Insurance

The Madison Police Department is conducting an investigation after citing a man for trespassing at the American Family Insurance headquarters on the city's East Side Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the 6000 block of American Parkway shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a banned person on the insurance company's campus, Madison police said, adding that the incident caused a lockdown at the business.

The man was no longer on the American Family Insurance property by the time police responded, authorities said.

But Madison police later pulled the man over near campus, and gave him a citation for trespassing.

His identity has not been released, but authorities did say the man is a 55-year-old who was terminated from his position at American Family Insurance, and as a result banned from the premises.