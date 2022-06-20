Madison police investigate 'swift' increase of vehicle thefts on East Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating as part of its summer strategic plan what it says has been a "swift" increase in vehicle thefts on the East Side over the last two weeks.

Madison police said on Monday that the thefts have likely occurred between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. around East Washington Avenue and Hayes Road. Some vehicles were stolen at local hotels, while others out of driveways and large apartment parking lots.

Automobiles targeted primarily include Kia models that are newer than 2011 and Hyundai models newer than 2015, Madison police said. Its a trend that police departments have seen play out across the state, and is becoming more common in the city, officials said.

The thefts are often committed by groups of people driving around in a single car – sometimes the original vehicle is left behind and other drives perpetrators drive away in several cars, police said.

"In these instances, MPD does not pursue these vehicles, but may employ other techniques to limit the driver's mobility," Madison police said, adding "we are seeing a change in trends from stealing cares with keys inside to certain vehicles being targeted due to a manufacturing issue that makes them easy to steal."

But both automakers said at the beginning of this year that changes were a made to prevent this type of theft, police said.

"Some folks have reported success with inexpensive theft deterrent devices, when used correctly," Madison police said. "While MPD hasn't done any testing of these devices, information can be found online."

Officials said they encourage anyone who sees this type of activity to report it by calling 911 at the time of the incident.

